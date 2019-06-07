Coast Guard ship from Charleston unloads 26K pounds of seized cocaine in FL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 418-foot National Security cutter anmed Hamilton, which calls Charleston its home port, recently offloaded approximately 26,000 pounds of seized cocaine and 1,500 pounds of seized marijuana Thursday at Port Everglades, Florida.
The drugs were intercepted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America in more than 12 interceptions of drug smuggling ships by the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy.
The Hamilton alone was responsible for four cases, which include 1,400 pounds of marijuana and some 9,000 pounds of cocaine.
“The crew of Hamilton has shown the utmost commitment and dedication to the Coast Guard and to the United States over the course of the last three months," said Capt. Mark Gordon, commanding officer of the cutter Hamilton. "It is incredibly difficult for our crew to be separated from family and loved ones for such an extended period of time, but their perseverance and enthusiasm to conducting this mission was fundamental to our success. Without their determination these criminal organizations would continue to spread fear and violence throughout the Americas.”
The Coast Guard called the Hamilton’s presence and efforts critical to disrupting and dismantling criminal organizations trying to smuggle drugs through the ocean and into Central and North America.
