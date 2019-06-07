Brothers aim to lead CCU cross country team into new lanes after record-shattering season

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A sibling rivalry on the national stage, as the two in teal set personal bests at this week’s NCAA Track and Field and Cross Country national championships in Austin, Texas.
Sophomore Nadeel Wildschutt led the 10,000 meters for eight of the first nine laps, totaling a time of 10:33.39, with an average of 1:10.38. Nadeel claimed 13th in the race, finishing with a personal best time of of 29:54.12 and earning a slot on the 2nd team All-American roster.
His brother, Adriaan Wildschutt, held his own in the race, even eclipsing his brothers pace at one point, pacing 24-man group for the first nine laps of the night. Adriaan finished the race in 19th with time of 30:52.04. That time was good enough to earn an honorable mention All-American distinction.
The duo sat down with WMBF News Friday, before leaving the country and heading back to South Africa. They talked about personal success and wanting it to translate into team success moving into the 2020 campaign.
“What we achieved this weekend was basically on the personal level, and we want to achieve that as a team, as a coastal team," Nadeel said.
“I think eventually they’re working towards something like the Olympics, which I want for them after being at Coastal for four years to still have that drive and want to do it because I believe they have he ability to get there," coach Zola Pierterse said.
Moving forward, the brothers said they will likely compete at the 5k distance instead of 10k.
“I think this was just the beginning. We still have two years left, we’re going to keep working and make ourselves and the school proud," Nadeel said."
