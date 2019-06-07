Authorities looking for registered Lowcountry sex offender who cut off ankle monitor in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the department of Probation and Parole are looking for a registered sex offender released from jail last week who cut off his ankle monitor on Thursday.
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 21, was convicted for 3rd degree criminal sexual contact with a minor. He was last seen in West Ashley Thursday night at 9:45 p.m.
On Thursday, Chaplin removed his GPS monitor which was found on Frontage Road in West Ashley, according to DPP officials. His whereabouts are currently unknown He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the violation.
He has tied to West Ashley and North Charleston. Chaplin stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 140 pounds. He also has a piercing in his left ear.
The public is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information OR the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
