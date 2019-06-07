Authorities investigating reported shooting at Darlington County nightclub that may have injured one

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a reported early-morning shooting at a Darlington County nightclub.
According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place early Thursday morning at the Studio 54 club off Timmonsville Highway.
Kilgo said the DCSO received reports that shots had been fired, but a victim wasn’t found. He added a woman who was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound could have been the person who was struck.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501.
