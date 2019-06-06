90-year-old Army veteran gets hole-in-one on D-Day anniversary

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 90-year-old Army veteran got a hole-in-one at a Conway golf course on a day that means so much to members of the military.
Lee Bevard was 17 years old old on D-Day. He was selected for the draft but never entered World War II. He eventually joined the Army from November 1950 until November 1952. Bevard was in the Army Aviation Engineers, which he said was attached to the Air Force and he helped to build bridges.
Bevard said he also played baseball and basketball exhibition games for the troops.
After leaving the Army, he was in the retail business for 40 years, retired in 1985 and moved to Myrtle Beach where he and a group of friends play golf together at least once or twice a week.
This isn’t Bevard’s first hole-in-one either. He has sunk a hole-in-one at another golf course in Myrtle Beach, one in California and one in Illinois.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.