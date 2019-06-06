Two proposed housing developments could soon be built in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of new homes could soon come to Conway.
City leaders gave initial approval to two housing projects proposed by the same developer during Monday’s meeting.
Joseph Benton, who has lived on Four Mile Road for 46 years, said he’s seen a great deal of growth.
“This was a dirt road and these few houses right here was the little settlement that was in here," said Benton.
Now he may soon see hundreds of new homes on 60 acres of land just across the street. The proposed development would include roughly 350 homes built by developer Beverly Homes.
City leaders have already given a first round of approval for the annexation and rezoning of the property, leaving some neighbors concerned about traffic and stormwater runoff.
“The stormwater has got to go somewhere and that’s my main concern. Are they going to control their stormwater? Or will it be put in the state’s ditches that run to our swamps?" Benton questioned.
But city leaders said state law requires developers to meet certain stormwater standards.
“If it’s an undeveloped piece of property that’s going to be developed, they’re going to have to put in a certain amount of retention ponds and they’re going to engineer the property such that it reduces flooding," said Conway city councilman William Goldfinch.
City council also gave initial approval for another housing project on roughly 60 acres of property on Cultra Road that would connect to an existing neighborhood off Highway 501.
Goldfinch said with the growth comes the need to expand infrastructure.
“Infrastructure and the need for more roads is going to be ever present," said Goldfinch.
Before any homes are built, the annexing and rezoning of property for both proposed developments will first have to go before council for another vote.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.