Two Chesterfield County school employees accused of misusing funds
Left: Martha Castor; Right: Pamela Amerson
By WMBF News Staff | June 6, 2019 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 5:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two employees with the Chesterfield County School District are accused of misusing funds and are now facing charges.

According to a press release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Martha Hope Castor is charged with breach of trust greater than $2,000. Pamela Sue Amerson is charged with accessory after the fact and misprision of a felon.

The two are currently on paid administrative leave from McBee High School pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

