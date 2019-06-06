Two Chesterfield County school employees accused of misusing funds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two employees with the Chesterfield County School District are accused of misusing funds and are now facing charges.
According to a press release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Martha Hope Castor is charged with breach of trust greater than $2,000. Pamela Sue Amerson is charged with accessory after the fact and misprision of a felon.
The two are currently on paid administrative leave from McBee High School pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.