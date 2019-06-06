State Ethics Commission fines Surfside Beach town councilman over new violation

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach town councilman has been fined by the State Ethics Commission, again.
A complaint was filed against Randle Stevens on Feb. 21, 2018, claiming that he represented a person in front of the Surfside Beach Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals (CBS) and encouraged the board to favorably consider an appeal.
The Surfside CBA is a division of the town and consists of seven members who are all appointed by the council.
The State Ethics Commission ruled that there was a violation because a public official should not go before a board that it appoints and attempt to influence a decision.
“Each unit must be permitted to perform its responsibilities without interference from those in positions of power who could exert undue influence,” according to documents from the State Ethics Commission.
Stevens was fined $2,500 for the violation. He has 10 days from the receipt of the order to appeal the decision to the commission.
This isn’t the Surfside Beach town councilman’s first run in with the State Ethics Commission.
In 2018, Stevens was found to have violated ethics laws in connection with a 2016 town council general election. He was fined by the commission and publicly reprimanded.
The violations were accepting an anonymous campaign contribution of truck wrap signage, failing to file a pre-election campaign disclosure report in a timely fashion and failure to disclose two in-kind contributions and two in-kind expenditures.
