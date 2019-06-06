School teachers in Pee Dee receive surprises to help improve classrooms

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some school teachers in Darlington County received grants to help improve their classrooms.
WMBF News was there as Brunson Dargan Elementary School teacher Kathryn Wright received more than $530 in grant money to help order new books for her classes.
Wright said it’s more than books, it’s a chance to give each student an even chance to be successful.
“I love them, and I just want them to have an even playing field and not hold anything back, to have everything that they need and want, that’s enough for me and to know that I’m giving them opportunity to have like anybody else, then I know that I’m doing my job,” Wright said.
Almost $10,000 in total was awarded to area teachers.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.