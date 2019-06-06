Report: Man breaks into woman’s home, holds knife to her throat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man reportedly broke into a woman’s home early-Thursday morning and held a knife to her throat before fleeing the scene.
Officers responded to a home on Valene Court and spoke to the 31-year-old victim, who said the suspect had come in through her bedroom window while she was sleeping, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim said the suspect woke her up and held a knife to her throat, according to police.
The 31-year-old struggled with the suspect and told police she believes the suspect was scared off after a woman in the bedroom next door woke up in a “coughing fit,” the report states.
Police say the suspect quickly left the room, slamming the door knob against the bedroom wall.
According to the report, the woman in the next door bedroom exited her room in time to see the suspect’s shadow exit the front door.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 35 years old with a skinny build.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.