Man pleads guilty to bringing minor to Myrtle Beach for purposes of prostitution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An Iowa man will spend at least a decade behind bars after bringing a minor to Myrtle Beach for purposes of prostitution, according to prosecutors.
A press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon states 24-year-old Mark Spicer pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of interstate transportation of an individual under the age of 18 for purposes of prostitution.
Around August 2018, Spicer and a co-defendant transported the minor victim to Myrtle Beach with the intent that the minor would engage in prostitution after leaving Iowa and having previously traveled to Illinois, Tennessee and Georgia, the release states.
Prosecutors said Spicer and the co-defendant placed advertisements for commercial sex with the minor on websites during this time.
Spicer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison up to life. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
