Horry County police arrest 17 in drug bust in Racepath area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a dozen people were arrested in Conway’s Racepath area on Wednesday as part of an Horry County Police Department buy/bust operation.
According to a press release, the suspects bought what they believed to be drugs from undercover police officers.
As a result, the following individuals were arrested:
- Charles Jones - distribution of crack cocaine, second offense, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense
- Edward Frazier - public disorderly conduct
- Rakesh Patel - attempt to possess
- Cynthia Baldock - attempt to possess
- Chad Taylor - attempt to possess
- Derek Leighton - attempt to possess
- Russell Listler - attempt to possess
- Nicole Holland - attempt to possess
- Mara Sobolof - attempt to possess
- John Turnick - attempt to possess
- Kevin Wakefield - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of a child
- Sarah Palmiter - attempt to possess
- Donnel Preston - attempt to possess
- Patrick Wyrick - attempt to possess
- Phyllis Waldo - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of a child
- Dustin Lovelace - attempt to possess
- John Rogowski - attempt to possess
A Ruger .40-caliber handgun stolen out of Pennsylvania, along with three boxes of ammunition, was found in a culvert wrapped in a plastic grocery bag, according to the HCPD.
Approximately one gram of crack cocaine was also seized.
