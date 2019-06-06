Horry County police arrest 17 in drug bust in Racepath area

Source: WMBF News
By WMBF News Staff | June 6, 2019 at 4:17 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 4:17 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a dozen people were arrested in Conway’s Racepath area on Wednesday as part of an Horry County Police Department buy/bust operation.

According to a press release, the suspects bought what they believed to be drugs from undercover police officers.

As a result, the following individuals were arrested:

  • Charles Jones - distribution of crack cocaine, second offense, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense
  • Edward Frazier - public disorderly conduct
  • Rakesh Patel - attempt to possess
  • Cynthia Baldock - attempt to possess
  • Chad Taylor - attempt to possess
  • Derek Leighton - attempt to possess
  • Russell Listler - attempt to possess
  • Nicole Holland - attempt to possess
  • Mara Sobolof - attempt to possess
  • John Turnick - attempt to possess
  • Kevin Wakefield - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of a child
  • Sarah Palmiter - attempt to possess
  • Donnel Preston - attempt to possess
  • Patrick Wyrick - attempt to possess
  • Phyllis Waldo - attempt to possess and unlawful neglect of a child
  • Dustin Lovelace - attempt to possess
  • John Rogowski - attempt to possess

A Ruger .40-caliber handgun stolen out of Pennsylvania, along with three boxes of ammunition, was found in a culvert wrapped in a plastic grocery bag, according to the HCPD.

Approximately one gram of crack cocaine was also seized.

