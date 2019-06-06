Former Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers aids Florence victims with donation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County received a $47,000 donation from former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers’ Hurricane Relief Fund.
According to a news release from United Way of Horry County, the donation will be distributed to Hurricane Florence disaster victims.
The donation will be distributed in forms of $50 Wal-Mart gift cards. The distribution event is scheduled to take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., the release states.
“The disaster has been over for some time but many individuals and families are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence and the flooding that occurred. We’re so appreciative that Julius Peppers and the Carolina Panthers organization recognize the damage done and are focused on helping the Carolinas rebuild,” said Ashley Buxton, interim president & CEO of United Way of Horry County.
For more information, contact Madison Tinkel at 843-347-5195.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.