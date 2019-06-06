FIRST ALERT: Severe drought conditions develop in parts of South Carolina

The area of “moderate drought” has also expanded to now cover all of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties and has moved into southern Florence and Marion Counties as well as much of the southern portions of the state. The area of moderate drought increased from 28% last week to 49% this week. Moderate drought can lead to some damage to crops, and pastures. Streams, reservoirs, or wells start to run low, and the development of some water shortages.