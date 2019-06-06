FCSO: Man charged in another car dealership break-in in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man charged in multiple car dealership break-ins is now accused in another one in Florence County.
Robert Eugene Hendricks, 42, was first arrested in Darlington County and charged in connection with an alarm call at a Hartsville car dealership that ended with deputies being fired upon.
He’s charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to real property and burglary in that case, but it has never been stated that he is accused of firing the shots.
Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that he’s charged with two additional counts of burglary and grand larceny in connection with separate incidents in Timmonsville.
Investigators said on May 24, Hendricks used force to enter a car dealership on East Smith Street and stolen a Honda Accord. He’s also accused of going back to the dealership and stealing a Nissan Murano.
Hendricks is also charged in connection to the weekend theft of two vehicles from a Florence car dealership. In that instance, investigators said that on or about June 1, Hendricks broke into the Kia of Florence dealership on East Palmetto Street and stole a Kia Sole and a number of vehicle keys. Investigators said that later in the day, Hendricks returned to the dealership and stole a Kia Sorento.
Authorities recovered the stolen Sorento Wednesday in Dillon County. The Sole was recovered Thursday afternoon in Florence County.
At some point, Hendricks will appear in Florence County for a bond hearing on the charges.
