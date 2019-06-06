DUCK TALES: Horry County Fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews have quite the tale of a rescue to tell, a duck tale that is.
Chief Brian Archibald, Capt. Dennis Picard and firefighter/EMT Cesar Leal Diaz were called Thursday to the area of Spice Hill Lane in the Socastee area for seven ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain and separated from their parents.
The caller was worried about potential rain in the forecast and causing trouble for the ducklings.
Crews were able to get the little ones out of the drain and reunite them with their parents in a nearby retaining pond.
