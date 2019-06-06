Conway parks remain closed for nearly nine months into new hurricane season

“We expect to be hit by another hurricane in the next two months, or less," Emrick said. "If we didn’t expect to be hit by another hurricane, then we wouldn’t be doing service to our community. Given what we’ve seen in the last four years, we should expect to have a hurricane hit us every year. So a lot of what we’re doing now to plan for the rebuilding of our parks is making them more resilient for floodwaters and hurricanes.”