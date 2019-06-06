Conway parks remain closed for nearly nine months into new hurricane season

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Riverwalk and the parks surrounding it is something Conway City Leaders say they take pride in.
Following Hurricane Florence, hundreds of thousands of dollars are needed to get them back to a safe and usable state again.
And with a new Hurricane Season beginning just days ago, what's going to happen if the Grand Strand is hit hard again this year?
Along the River Walk, all the deck boards on half of the walkway have been pulled up and replaced with treated lumber that should stay protected in future flooding events.
As for River Front Park, Adam Emrick says the city is facing some funding issues... but, that doesn’t mean they aren’t doing anything.
“We’ve replaced all the electrical at Riverfront Park and made it removable so in future events we can remove the pedestals so they don’t flood, they don’t get ruined again," Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said. "And we’re working on irrigation now, once the irrigation system is back in place, we will begin planting.”
As for Sherwood Park I and II, it’ll need all of the renovations that River Front Park does.
“The playground equipment there sat in the same stagnant flood waters," Emrick said. "The same contaminants and the same reason that I won't put my kids back on that playground is the reason it’s closed today.”
In addition to the playground, another area meant for “play” has also been closed.
“We also hope to restore our tennis center, which means we’re going to demolish the tennis center, elevate it and build a new tennis center on the same site,” Emrick said.
“It’s been tough because there’s a lot of people that come in and ask to play tennis but we only have three courts to deal with and we had seven back at the riverfront,” tennis coach, Natalie Wall said.
With funding still pending from FEMA to finish the rebuilding process from the 2018 hurricane season, what happens if we're hit by another hurricane in the coming months?
“We expect to be hit by another hurricane in the next two months, or less," Emrick said. "If we didn’t expect to be hit by another hurricane, then we wouldn’t be doing service to our community. Given what we’ve seen in the last four years, we should expect to have a hurricane hit us every year. So a lot of what we’re doing now to plan for the rebuilding of our parks is making them more resilient for floodwaters and hurricanes.”
Emrick says the City's hoping to put playground equipment in that isn't hollow so they won't fill up with contaminant during a flood.
This equipment would just have to be hosed off with a pressure washer after flooding to get it ready again for use.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.