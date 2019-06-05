5-year-old child shot after large fight breaks out, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old child was shot in Robeson County, the Red Springs police chief said.
Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said it happened in the county, but the 5-year-old child was brought to the police department where people there performed CPR on the child.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies responded Wednesday night to a large fight on Highway 72 West near Red Springs, where the 5-year-old was shot.
The child was taken to the hospital, but the condition has not been released.
