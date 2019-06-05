21-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death inside Pee Dee home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 21-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found dead inside his Florence County home in April.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Ray Brewer, of Lamar, was arrested Tuesday on Sparkleberry Lane.
Brewer was apprehended with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the release states.
Brewer is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
