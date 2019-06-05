Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found wandering alone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested after a 5-year-old boy was found wandering alone Sunday morning, according to an Horry County police report.
Caytie Anderson, 27, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Police responded to a home on Silvercrest Drive at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a found child. A woman told police that about 45 minutes earlier, she saw the door knob on her residence begin to turn as she was lying on the couch, according to the report.
Police say the woman looked out the window and saw the 5-year-old standing outside with two dogs.
The woman asked the child where he lived, but she could not understand what he was saying, the report states.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene after being requested by police, according the report.
The child was placed in emergency protective custody, and the Department of Social Services was notified, the report states.
Online records show Anderson was released Sunday afternoon from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
