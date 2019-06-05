Two teens, 13 and 14, charged with attempted armed robbery in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery that happened last month in Bennettsville.
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, on May 20, the victim was walking on North Cook Street when two suspects came out of some bushes, armed with a weapon, and demanded money.
The victim told police he reached into his pocket and the two suspects ran away.
Both teens, aged 13 and 14, were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and are awaiting a bond hearing in family court, according to police.
