TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all southbound lanes on I-95 in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that a crash has all southbound lanes blocked on I-95.
The SCDOT shows that the collision occurred Wednesday afternoon at Exit 160A, which heads to I-20 Eastbound to Florence. DOT cameras in the area show major backups.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website also shows there are injuries involved in the wreck.
It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or how badly people are hurt in the crash.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.