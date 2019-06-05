Solicitor’s office will not file charges in Horry County officer-involved shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Tuesday night that no charges will be filed in an officer-involved shooting from February.
The incident happened on Feb. 8 near Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.
Police said the incident started with a slow speed car chase and then a foot chase.
Authorities said the suspect was shot one time and needed surgery but survived. Police said one of the officers was hurt, but not by gunfire. Two others were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
WMBF News has reached out to SLED to see if there are any updates to the investigation. We’re waiting to hear back.
