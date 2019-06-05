SC man arrested for exposing himself to a sunbathing woman while working for UPS

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested for exposing his genitals to a woman while working for UPS earlier this month, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.
Deputies say, Bryce Dewayne Williams, 23, allegedly "willfully exposed his genitals" to a woman at a residence on Deer Track Circle on Saturday, June 1.
Williams approached the woman, who was sunbathing, and asked her for directions, the sheriff's office said. When the woman turned to face him, deputies say Williams had his pants unfastened and his genitals were exposed.
Williams was charged with indecent exposure.
"The woman positively identified Williams in a State Law Enforcement Division six-person lineup," the sheriff's office said.
It's unclear if Williams is still a UPS employee.
He has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
