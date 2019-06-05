Report: Suspect holds knife to man’s neck, steals $93 from Ziplock bag labeled ‘money’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing a man at knife point early-Tuesday morning.
Harold Wayne Greer, 54, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers responded to a robbery call in the area of 9th Avenue North at around 3:30 a.m., according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The 22-year-old victim said he was hanging out with Greer on the beach after he got off work. According to police, Greer offered the victim a place to stay for the night, and the victim accepted.
The victim said he and Greer then went to Circle K before going to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, the report confirms.
Once at the train depot, Greer allegedly pulled a pocket knife, held it to the victim’s neck and demanded money. After the victim gave Greer his money, the suspect reportedly threatened to cut his throat if he told anyone.
According to the report, the cash was inside a Ziplock bag labeled “money.” Police say $93 was stolen.
The victim and suspect then fled in separate directions, the report confirms.
According to police, the victim identified Greer in a photo line-up.
Online records show Greer is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.
