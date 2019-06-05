Pee Dee high school drum major honored for perfect attendance

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A graduating senior at Darlington High School is being recognized for her perfect attendance.
Chauncey Goodson, who served as a drum major for the DHS band, was honored for never missing a day of school from first grade through her senior year, according to information on the band’s website.
“We're beyond proud to say that Chauncey is a product of our program. Having a student that’s (sic) a member of our band who takes school this serious makes us not only better musicians, but better leaders,” the website states.
Goodson is planning to attend college and major in education.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.