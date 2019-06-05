Early morning crash on S.C. 707 damages power pole

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A traffic crash early-Wednesday morning in Horry County damaged a power pole, leaving about 2,500 customers without power for a time.
Troopers responded to the crash on S.C. 707 near Longwood Drive at around 2:35 a.m., according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At one point, Horry Electric reported about 2,500 customers were without power. As of about 5:30 a.m., the company says power has been restored to all but two customers.
"A double circuit pole was broken in the accident. Pole replacement is normally a four-hour job. Crews have to wait until the accident scene is cleared before beginning work on replacing the pole,” Horry Electric said in a statement.
