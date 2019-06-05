Myrtle Beach High senior has 12 years of perfect attendance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach High School senior received one distinct honor prior to graduating.
According to a press release, Zachary Ford was recognized by South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman for graduating with 12 years of perfect attendance. He is the only member of the class of 2019 to achieve this feat.
"Twelve years of perfect attendance is an accomplishment that very few seniors in our state achieve," Spearman said.
Myrtle Beach High’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
