More storm chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The storm chances continue to increase as we move towards the weekend.
Storm chances Wednesday quickly wind down overnight as we lose the daytime heating. That will be the trend through the next several days as rain chances gradually end after sunset.
Expect another round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon, mainly between 1 PM and 7 PM. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail are possible but the severe weather threat is low. We’ll keep this timeline through the weekend as we see more rounds of storms through Sunday.
Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will run cooler than we’ve seen recently. We top out in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend but feeling warmer than that thanks to the added mugginess.
