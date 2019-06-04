Man arrested in kidnapping of special needs woman in Fayetteville; victim safe

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities have arrested 60-year-old Terry Dewayne Taylor.
Taylor had warrants in the kidnapping of a 29-year-old special needs woman. He was arrested in Sheffield Tuesday night.
Police say Taylor got into a domestic situation with a female acquaintance in Fayetteville on Monday. Police say he pulled over, forced the woman out of vehicle, then sped off in her vehicle with her special needs daughter inside.
The daughter has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal. She was found safe.
Taylor was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list before his arrest.
