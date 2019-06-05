Man accused of raping woman inside her home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after deputies say he raped a woman last week in her Lumberton home.
On May 28, 31-year-old Armando Granados Pedraza allegedly forced his way inside the victim’s 10th Street residence, held her against her will and sexually assaulted her, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.
Deputies say warrants were obtained for second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony breaking and entering.
Granados Pedraza was arrested by Lumberton police on May 31. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.
