$50K bond set for suspect in SC car dealership burglary that ended with shots fired at deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in connection with an alarm call at a Hartsville car dealership that ended with deputies being fired upon.
Robert Eugen Hendricks has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to real property and burglary. The bonds set for each charge were $5,000, $15,000 and $30,000, respectively.
The judge also ordered Hendricks not to return to the dealership or have any contact with the victims. His next court date is Sept. 11.
It was never stated during the hearing that Hendricks is accused of firing shots, only that he’s suspected of breaking into the dealership.
According to investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges against Hendricks are expected Wednesday. The defendant also has a hold on him out of Florence County, as well as a probation parole hold out of Spartanburg.
Late Monday night, deputies were called to the Dodge dealership on East Bobo Newsom Highway in Hartsville for an alarm call.
Deputies, as well as Hartsville police officers, came across several people who opened fire at them, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.
Hendricks was taken into custody, while the other suspects are believed to have left the area.
Monday’s shooting was the 25th officer-involved shooting across South Carolina in 2019.
