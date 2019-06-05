‘He loved the job:’ Memorial service honors Horry County officer killed in the line of duty

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday marked the 19th anniversary of the death of Horry County Police Cpl. Dennis Lyden.
Lyden, 44, was shot in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle on S.C. 544 in June 5, 2000.
The Horry County Police Department marked the day with a memorial service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, who previously worked with Lyden, described him as a “very dedicated law enforcement officer.”
“He loved the job, he loved the profession. He had that positive attitude every day,” Thompson said. “Not only was he a good police officer, he was a very good person.”
