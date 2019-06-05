Forestry commission lifts statewide red flag fire alert

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The red flag fire alert issued last week has been lifted across South Carolina, effective immediately.
According to a press release from the S.C. Forestry Commission, officials still urge vigilance when burning outdoors.
The alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions. It was put into effect Wednesday, May 29 when weather conditions for most of the state included very low relative humidity and elevated drought conditions, which combined with dry fuels on the ground, created potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly, the release stated.
As a reminder, state law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors to notify the forestry commission in advance.
