FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical humidity and a front nearby will combine to bring showers and storms to the region at times through the weekend.
A few spotty showers are possible at times early Wednesday, but no heavy rain is expected through the morning commute.
Expect another round of showers and storms to fire up by by this afternoon, mainly between 1 PM and 7 PM. Gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain will be possible with the storms today, but the severe weather threat is low. Rain chances this afternoon will climb to 40%. Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s at the beach and to near 90 inland.
As tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams into the region on Friday, rain chances will increase even more to 60%. While showers or storms can’t be ruled out at any time on Friday, the best risk will arrive mainly during the afternoon and evening. With the atmosphere saturated, some locally heavy rain will be likely at times. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s.
The weekend will feature more of the same with increased rain chances continuing on Saturday as weak front drops into the Carolinas. Rain chances will remain at 60% on Saturday and again, some of the rain will be locally heavy. Temperatures will climb into the 80s
Rain chances will taper off slightly on Sunday, but showers and storms will remain likely.
Rainfall totals are still forecast to reach 2 to 3 inches across most of the region from today through late Sunday.
