Deputies searching for suspect after man found dead in field

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead early-Wednesday morning in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Old Tower Road in Lumberton shortly after midnight for a report of shots fired in the area. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, a man was found dead in a field.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6-foot-tall and weighing about 275 pounds. According to the release, the suspect was wearing a black durag, blue jean jacket, black shorts, black bra, fake long eyelashes and red Elmo bedroom shoes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170.
