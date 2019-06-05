Deal Diva: What to buy during the month of June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - June is here and there’s some hot deals this month. Expect big savings for new graduates and fathers, but that’s not all.
According to the website Promocodes.com, fitness gear and gym memberships are hot buys this month. Retailers will cut prices by up to 60 % off workout equipment. Gym memberships typically waive sign-up fees or offer incentives for June.
Retailers are slashing prices on spring clothing to make room room for all the summer wear. Shoppers can find deals on spring shoes and clothes. Promocodes.com says they can enjoy 50% off at the beginning of June and up to 90% off by the end of the month.
Offers.com says this month consumers should take advantage of the Victoria Secrets Semi-Annual Sale. It usually lasts three to four weeks. Normally other clothing retailers follow, offering sales to compete with the lingerie giant.
For Grads and Dads, restaurants will be big this month, offering lots of gift card bundle deals. Tools will be on sale, along with ties, and watches. Home Improvement stores will take between 50% and 75% off tools and equipment just in time for Father’s Day.
According to Promocodes.com, June is not the month to buy electronics and TVs. The website says wait for Black Friday in July, when retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will go head-to-head to offer shoppers the best deals.
