Coast RTA bus routes to change during Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seven Coast Regional Transportation Authority bus routes will be changing due to road closures for the Carolina Country Music Fest, so riders may have to walk a little farther to their destination.
“We’re excited about CCMF. I think it’s great to have another locator, a footprint for us. We are excited to be able to make modifications we need to accommodate our passengers and our commuters on a daily basis during festivals,” said Michelle Cantey with Coast RTA.
The buses that will have modified routes are 15 North, 15 South, 16 and 16 Express and the free entertainment shuttle, that many take to and from CCMF.
Instead of the entertainment shuttle making it’s way straight down Ocean Boulevard, it’ll head to Kings Highway on 7th Avenue North and travel down Kings Highway until 21st Avenue North where it’ll make it’s way back to Ocean Blvd. Anyone looking to catch the bus between 7th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North can find it on Kings Highway.
Both the morning express buses from Georgetown and the 16 bus are doing similar detours, but those routes will take a detour off Ocean Boulevard at 3rd Avenue South. Riders will be able to catch that bus on Kings Highway from 3rd Avenue South and 21st Avenue North. Then, in the afternoon Coast RTA will reverse that trip. Buses that stay in Myrtle Beach 15 South and 15 North will now travel down Oak Street.
Normal bus routes will resume Wednesday, June 12th.
"What they can expect is where there’s a detour they may have to walk an extra block because they’re going to be getting off somewhere rather than normal. Example, those coming in from Georgetown, it’s normally in the section between 3rd Avenue South and 21st North, they would get off on Ocean Boulevard. Instead they’ll get off on Kings Highway so they’ll have to walk a couple blocks back. I don’t expect the routes to run late in the morning. In the evening we’ll find some tie ups with traffic,” said Coast RTA Supervisor Albert D’Andrea Street.
You can track the buses in real time on the Coast RTA website by clicking here.
