Coast RTA bus routes to change during Carolina Country Music Fest

"What they can expect is where there’s a detour they may have to walk an extra block because they’re going to be getting off somewhere rather than normal. Example, those coming in from Georgetown, it’s normally in the section between 3rd Avenue South and 21st North, they would get off on Ocean Boulevard. Instead they’ll get off on Kings Highway so they’ll have to walk a couple blocks back. I don’t expect the routes to run late in the morning. In the evening we’ll find some tie ups with traffic,” said Coast RTA Supervisor Albert D’Andrea Street.