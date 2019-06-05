Carnival cancels Cuba leg of cruises from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival Cruises announced Wednesday that it will cancel all Cuba legs of its cruises following the new sanctions put in place by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Effective immediately, cruise ship travel is no longer allowed to Cuba. The cruise ship company said in a statement that it has replaced its call to Havana with a replacement port.
“We are in the process of notifying our other guests of their new itineraries and their options, in the order of sailing date proximity,” Carnival said in a statement. “Mailings for sailings through the end of July 2019, are now in progress.”
There were seven sailings of the Carnival Sunshine beginning in November which offered Havana, Cuba as a port of call. People who have already booked one of those cruises have the following options:
• Remain on the sailing and receive a US$100.00, per person, onboard credit (no need to call us if you are continuing with your plans to sail with us)
• Move to another itinerary and receive a US$50.00, per person, onboard credit
• Cancel and receive a full refund
“We are working as quickly as possible to secure alternative itineraries for the remainder of our Cuba voyages and expect to have information for sailings further out in the next 2-3 days. In the meantime, please check back on our website for further updates,” Carnival’s statement said. “We sincerely apologize to our guests for this unexpected change and thank them for their understanding. We look forward to welcoming them on board a Carnival cruise in the near future.”
Along with the cruise ships, the U.S. will also now ban most private planes and boats from stopping in the island.
Commercial airline flights appear to be unaffected by the new measures and travel for university groups, academic research, journalism and professional meetings will continue to be allowed.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.