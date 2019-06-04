Webster ‘will be missed’ as Horry County begins search for new emergency manager

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The search is on for a new Horry County emergency management director after Randy Webster announced he will be retiring from his position on July 31.
Webster has more than 35 years of public safety experience in emergency management. He’s won awards and has served on many boards and committees throughout the state.
The outgoing emergency management director said he’s hoping to work with the person who’s going to fill his position for a while, but if that doesn’t happen, he has good faith in the employees and staff the county has now that they will be able to handle any situation that may unfold.
"I'm sure he's onto bigger and better things, but he will be greatly missed,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee.
Members of agencies around the area talked about their experience working with Webster and the role he played in getting all agencies on the same page whenthey needed it most.
"Well we’re sad to hear that Randy’s decided to leave,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann. “I think that they will be big shoes to fill. Our response and preparation, particularly most recently with Hurricane Florence, was the success of that and coordination, I think, was in large part due to the experience that Randy Webster had in that position.”
He said Webster’s experience helped agencies like the SBPD operate during emergency situations.
"From a small municipality point of view, the way he was able to keep us up-to-date throughout the day, hour by hour, of what’s going on was critical to making sure our service and response was appropriate,” said Hofmann.
Horry County officials said they will follow their regular job posting process when searching for Webster’s replacement. There currently isn’t a timeline, but the county will likely have more information in the next week or so.
