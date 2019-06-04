Shots fired at deputies, one in custody

Darlington County, SC (WMBF) - Right now Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after deputies were fired at.
Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office tells WMBF News several people fired at deputies early Tuesday morning as they were conducting a property check at the Dodge dealership on E Bobo Newsome Highway.
Lt. Kilgo says no deputies are hurt.
At this hour, Highway 151 in Darlington County is shutdown as deputies search for more suspects.
