Report: Ex-boyfriend rams car while former girlfriend, new boyfriend are inside

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday following a weekend encounter with his former girlfriend that reportedly turned violent.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 25-year-old Daquan Michael Bryant was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and petit larceny.
On Saturday, MBPD officers went to fire station No. 6 on 38th Avenue North after getting call about an assault, according to the incident report.
The two victims, a man and a woman, said they were in the 1000 block of Osceola Street when the suspect pulled into the parking area and yelled that he was going to kill them both, the report stated. She was listed as Bryant’s former girlfriend while he was listed as her new boyfriend.
According to the man, he attempted to leave but Bryant rammed his vehicle into the victim’s, causing damage to it, police said. The suspect also allegedly stole items from inside the vehicle and hit it with a chain.
The woman was able to positively identify Bryant, according to the report.
