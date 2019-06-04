Rain chances increasing through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will brings a better chance of afternoon storms into the weekend.
Afternoon storms return Wednesday, the beginning of more active week of weather. The afternoon storm chances continue each day, with more expected into the weekend. While not a washout any one day, you can expect to see scattered storms around through sunset. Rainfall totals will likely add up to 1″ to 2″ through Sunday night.
Thanks to the added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will run much cooler than last week. Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s each afternoon through the weekend.
This is much needed rainfall across the area as drought conditions have continued to worsen. Areas along the Grand Strand are over 6″ below-normal since January 1st.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.