Police searching for missing man last seen Sunday night

CHERAW, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
According to a news release from the Cheraw Police Department, Terris Parson was last seen Sunday night.
“His family and friends are extremely worried about Terris and we really need your help,” the release states.
Police say they are also searching for Parson’s 2010 pewter Buick LaCrosse.
If you have any information on Parson’s whereabouts, contact Cheraw police at 843-537-7868.
