4 people, including 15-year-old, accused of beating up, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested four people, including a 15-year-old, after an investigation found that they were involved in robbing and beating up two people.
In the first case, officers responded Wednesday to 3rd Avenue North and Flagg Street, where a victim told officers he had been beat up and robbed by two people.
He told police he was unloading his car and bringing groceries up to this room when Dyran Polk approached him about buying drugs. The two went to the victim’s room and that’s when Polk took the victim’s wallet and walked away, according to a police report.
The victim approached Polk and another suspect, Deontre Lipscomb, outside and that’s when he said he was hit multiple times in the face and knocked unconscious, the police report states.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
In the second case, officers responded to Bar Harbor Inn at 100 South Ocean Boulevard, where a victim said he was approached by Polk, Lipscomb, Jordan Oglesby and the 15-year-old suspect and they invited the victim to their room to do drugs. The victim said he had never met the suspects before.
While the victim was inside the suspects’ hotel room, when he was hit with what he believed was a chair. The police report states that the victim was forced to give the suspects anything of value in his pockets and then all four began attacking him on the bed.
The second victim was also taken to the hospital.
A police investigation found that Polk was the main offender in both assaults and that they occurred within minutes of each other.
Polk faces several charges including robbery, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Lipscomb is charged with robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Oglesby is charged with robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The 15-year-old’s name will not be released based on his age.
