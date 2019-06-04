Part of Highway 90 closed after crash involving garbage truck sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in the area of 11145 Highway 90. As of about 10:30 a.m., that part of the highway is currently closed as crews work the scene, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The driver of the car was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured, the post states.
