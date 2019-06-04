New walking trail opens along Intracoastal Waterway in the Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grande Dunes has opened a new walking trail along the Intracoastal Waterway.
According to a press release, the Grande Dunes Waterway Trail is located on Marina Parkway near the Grissom Parkway overpass, across from the rear exit of the Claire Chapin Epps YMCA. It connects to the Marina Parkway multi-use trail and is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
Phase I is the completed first half-mile of a planned two-mile multi-use trail, the release stated. The trail will ultimately end at The Marina at Grande Dunes and tie into the pedestrian pathways, which leads back to the Marina Parkway multi-use trail and to the sidewalks on Grande Dunes Boulevard. Motorized vehicles are prohibited.
The 10-foot-wide trail is envisioned to accommodate exercise enthusiasts as well as those who want to take a casual stroll along the water and observe the activity on the Waterway and the wildlife, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.