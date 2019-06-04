Myrtle Beach police implement text system to help Carolina County Music Fest fans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Country Music Fest organizers expect 30,000 country music fans to pack the venue this weekend.
Myrtle Beach Police and Fire Departments are gearing up to keep all concert goers safe during the event. Both agencies have made changes to their safety operations.
During the four-day event, if you have questions or concerns for Myrtle Beach police, you can text MBPDSC to 21000. This is the first time the department has implemented a text system. They said they plan to use it only for large events.
"We realize it may be hard in the venue when you call for us to hear you,” said Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby. “We're going to afford the attendees an opportunity to be able to text us questions and concerns. We'll get those questions in the mobile command post and respond back very quickly."
Myrtle Beach Fire Department will be easy to spot in red shirts this year. The department is urging concert goers to stay hydrated during the event, as the weather is likely to be warm.
"We have our EMS out there as well, we have our command staff set up at 9th Avenue over here to mitigate emergencies that’s where our EMS will be coming in. And we’ll have someone listening for emergency calls,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jonathan Evans.
Both the fire and police departments will have eyes on the skies, monitoring any severe weather.
"We are prepared if that happens. We model the NCAA policy where if there’s a lightning strike eight miles of the event site then we’ll work with the promoter to clear the area. Once it’s clear weather wise for 30 minutes we’ll bring everyone back. So it’s very important for folks to monitor CCMF social media sites, monitor our social media sites, and monitor the local weather to make sure you’re prepared,” said Capt. Crosby.
Umbrellas are not allowed in the concert venue. CCMF will also have a clear bag policy again this year.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.