Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man faces up to 100 years in prison on child exploitation charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday the arrest of 66-year-old Gregg Hinch.
Investigators said Hinch distributed multiple files of child pornography.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Conway Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Coastal Carolina Police Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida helped with the investigation and arrest.
He is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. He has additional related charges pending in Florida.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.