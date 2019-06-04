Mother of twin SC boys killed in crash booked into jail, facing felony DUI charges

PICKENS, S.C. (WYFF) - The mother of twin boys who were killed in a crash has been booked into the Pickens County Detention Center to face charges.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, Jennifer Lynn Knox was booked Monday night. She’s charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child passenger restraint violation, one count child endangerment and one seat belt violation, according to the Pickens County Detention Center website.
South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on May 26, Knox was driving a BMW on Highway 183. She tried to pass a vehicle towing a boat and hit another car head-on.
The BMW rolled several times, troopers said.
Twins brothers Dylan and Camryn Clark died at the scene, troopers said.
Knox was airlifted to a hospital.
The coroner said Knox and the twin boys were not wearing seat belts.
